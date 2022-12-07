Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Stock Position Raised by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,346 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CEF. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 65,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 9,172 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 28,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 8,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $352,000.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.34. The company had a trading volume of 5,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,795. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $20.44.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in London Good Delivery physical gold and silver bullion. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was formed on October 26, 2017 and is domiciled in Canada.

