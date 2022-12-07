Square Token (SQUA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $82.68 Million

Square Token (SQUA) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. During the last seven days, Square Token has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Square Token has a total market capitalization of $82.68 million and $1.05 million worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Square Token token can currently be bought for about $39.97 or 0.00237499 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Square Token Profile

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. Square Token’s official website is squaretoken.org. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Square Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 40.2314327 USD and is down -3.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $1,709,012.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

