SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

SSP Group (LON:SSPG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 290 ($3.54) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 30.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SSPG. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of SSP Group from GBX 340 ($4.15) to GBX 320 ($3.90) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of SSP Group from GBX 265 ($3.23) to GBX 250 ($3.05) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 315 ($3.84).

LON:SSPG traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 222.30 ($2.71). 760,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,682,535. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.39. SSP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 181.45 ($2.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 307.60 ($3.75). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 205.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 226.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 558.60.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

