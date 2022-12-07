ssv.network (SSV) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $112.08 Million

ssv.network (SSV) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 7th. One ssv.network token can now be purchased for approximately $10.12 or 0.00060047 BTC on exchanges. ssv.network has a total market capitalization of $112.08 million and approximately $2.57 million worth of ssv.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ssv.network has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002245 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000277 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000344 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $941.37 or 0.05594003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.14 or 0.00499989 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,029.25 or 0.29885821 BTC.
About ssv.network
ssv.network’s launch date was August 31st, 2021. ssv.network’s total supply is 11,012,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,076,871 tokens. ssv.network’s official message board is medium.com/bloxstaking. ssv.network’s official website is ssv.network. The Reddit community for ssv.network is https://reddit.com/r/ssvnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ssv.network’s official Twitter account is @blox_staking.
Buying and Selling ssv.network
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ssv.network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ssv.network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ssv.network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for ssv.network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ssv.network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.