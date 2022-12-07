Standard Lithium (NYSEMKT:SLI) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.83

Shares of Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSEMKT:SLI – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.83 and traded as low as $3.87. Standard Lithium shares last traded at $3.87, with a volume of 531,613 shares.

Standard Lithium Stock Up 0.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 2.16.

Get Standard Lithium alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Standard Lithium

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Standard Lithium by 27.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,518,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,367,000 after buying an additional 1,423,942 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Standard Lithium in the first quarter valued at $95,000. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Standard Lithium in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Standard Lithium by 59.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 254,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 95,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gainplan LLC purchased a new stake in Standard Lithium in the first quarter valued at $105,000. 19.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Standard Lithium Company Profile

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.