Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.09.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 0.3 %

Stanley Black & Decker stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.98. 19,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,686,283. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.25. Stanley Black & Decker has a twelve month low of $70.24 and a twelve month high of $196.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.60 and a 200-day moving average of $93.85.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In related news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $424,038.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert J. Manning bought 30,000 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $2,565,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $424,038.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,834.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Stanley Black & Decker

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 81.4% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Ossiam bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter valued at $321,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter valued at $3,087,000. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.