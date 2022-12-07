State Street Corp Decreases Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,472,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 147,616 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 5.10% of Newmont worth $2,414,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 5.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 47,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3.7% during the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 15.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 41,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. UBS Group raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Newmont from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Newmont from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Newmont from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.47.

Newmont Stock Performance

NEM traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $47.05. 195,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,365,967. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $37.45 and a 52 week high of $86.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.85.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 174.60%.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $128,130.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,834,266.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $469,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,949,251.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $128,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,834,266.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,890 shares of company stock worth $2,083,382 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

