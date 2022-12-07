State Street Corp Grows Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,683,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001,587 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 7.12% of Eversource Energy worth $2,084,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ES. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 5.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 148,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,524,000 after acquiring an additional 7,297 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 35.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 200.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 32.0% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the second quarter valued at about $175,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ES traded down $0.93 on Wednesday, reaching $83.43. 11,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,580,680. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $70.54 and a 12 month high of $94.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.41. The company has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 63.59%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.82.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

