State Street Corp Reduces Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

State Street Corp lessened its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,485,432 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 490,025 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.65% of FedEx worth $2,161,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wexford Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 21.1% in the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 2,648 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the second quarter worth about $436,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 167.5% in the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Options Solutions LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 6.5% in the second quarter. Options Solutions LLC now owns 987 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth about $37,614,000. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDX traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $173.29. 47,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,386,361. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.42 and a 200 day moving average of $198.04. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $266.79. The company has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.97%.

In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on FDX. Citigroup upped their price objective on FedEx from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $213.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded FedEx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $199.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.24.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

