State Street Corp Sells 2,103,475 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,287,934 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,103,475 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.87% of TJX Companies worth $2,529,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,135,403 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,460,403,000 after buying an additional 277,362 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 84,916,301 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,144,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,413 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 22.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,148,799 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,795,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804,572 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,622,988 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,370,502,000 after purchasing an additional 634,718 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 67.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,700,425 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $648,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324,443 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $321,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,956,795.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,513 shares of company stock worth $5,718,833 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX Companies Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Loop Capital increased their price target on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen increased their price target on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

Shares of TJX stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $79.53. 117,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,262,116. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $81.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.11.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

