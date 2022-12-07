State Street Corp Sells 2,500,229 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

State Street Corp reduced its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 139,790,412 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,500,229 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.06% of Kinder Morgan worth $2,342,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 136.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 644.5% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 339.4% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 1,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at $435,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $82,050. 12.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE KMI traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $18.14. The stock had a trading volume of 212,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,649,125. The company has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.96. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.91%.

KMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. TD Securities cut their price target on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

