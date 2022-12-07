State Street Corp Sells 4,612,913 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

State Street Corp reduced its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,688,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,612,913 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,727,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USB. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $2,514,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 24,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 46.6% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 75,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 23,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 8.5% during the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $650,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,130.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $650,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,983,130.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,658. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, hitting $43.77. 243,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,662,460. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.70. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 45.61%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

