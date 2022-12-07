State Street Corp Sells 714,580 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,164,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 714,580 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.88% of Analog Devices worth $2,945,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 32,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after buying an additional 17,071 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 560,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,902,000 after buying an additional 40,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,738,000. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADI. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.95.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.2 %

ADI stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.12. The stock had a trading volume of 29,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,754,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.70. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $187.69. The firm has a market cap of $84.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,373,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $942,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,373,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,047 shares of company stock valued at $2,163,904 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.