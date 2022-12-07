State Street (NYSE:STT) Shares Gap Up to $74.36

Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $74.36, but opened at $75.89. State Street shares last traded at $80.77, with a volume of 76,178 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on STT shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded State Street from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on State Street in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on State Street from $71.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.35.

State Street Trading Up 9.3 %

The company has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of State Street by 59.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after purchasing an additional 24,124 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in State Street by 6.4% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 84,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 23.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 99,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,674,000 after purchasing an additional 18,777 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in State Street by 30.3% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 0.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 61,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

