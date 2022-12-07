Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.32

Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.32 and traded as low as $1.13. Steel Connect shares last traded at $1.31, with a volume of 226,135 shares changing hands.

Steel Connect Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $79.46 million, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.32.

Institutional Trading of Steel Connect

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STCN. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Steel Connect by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Connect by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 73,671 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Connect during the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Steel Connect during the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Connect during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Connect

Steel Connect, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides direct marketing and supply chain services in the United States, Mainland China, and internationally. The company provides data-driven marketing solutions, including strategy, data and analytics, response analysis, creative services, lithographic and digital printing, envelope printing and converting, component manufacturing, promotional cards, data processing and hygiene, content and asset management, personalization, lettershop and bindery, and postal optimization and omnichannel marketing campaigns, as well as provides business continuity and disaster recovery services.

