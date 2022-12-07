Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 1,550 shares.The stock last traded at $42.93 and had previously closed at $42.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Steel Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

Steel Partners Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $898.48 million, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Partners

In other Steel Partners news, President Jack L. Howard sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $278,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 229,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,330,675. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Partners in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Partners in the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Partners in the first quarter valued at about $287,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Partners in the second quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 3.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Partners

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

