Stillwater Critical Minerals (CVE:PGE) Shares Up 2.5%

Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp. (CVE:PGE – Get Rating) shares rose 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 101,900 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 98,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Stillwater Critical Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$32.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.22. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

About Stillwater Critical Minerals

Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, platinum group metals, palladium, nickel, copper, and cobalt deposits. Its flagship project is the 100%-owned Stillwater West project that comprise 763 claims covering an area of approximately 61 square kilometers located in Stillwater District, Montana.

