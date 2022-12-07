Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Evercore ISI from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 60.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Stitch Fix from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Stitch Fix from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Stitch Fix from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.77.

Stitch Fix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SFIX traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $3.73. 177,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,521,918. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.36. Stitch Fix has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $26.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 20th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $481.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.36 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 43.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stitch Fix will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,964,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,203,000 after acquiring an additional 483,213 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,211,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,484,000 after purchasing an additional 171,311 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 3,011,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,324,000 after acquiring an additional 93,276 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Stitch Fix by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,858,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,697,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Further Reading

