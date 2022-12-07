Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Welltower Put Options (NYSE:WELL)

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 9,505 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 509% compared to the typical volume of 1,562 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Welltower from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Welltower from $83.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.56.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Stock Down 5.2 %

NYSE WELL traded down $3.57 on Wednesday, reaching $64.63. The company had a trading volume of 249,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,067,944. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. Welltower has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $99.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.95 and its 200-day moving average is $74.84.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Welltower

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 530.45%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WELL. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 236.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,798,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,326,629,000 after buying an additional 9,695,218 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 40,144,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,581,775,000 after buying an additional 6,010,798 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,733,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,896,491,000 after buying an additional 2,912,151 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,173,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,900,849,000 after buying an additional 2,554,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,564,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,843,000 after buying an additional 1,485,253 shares during the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.