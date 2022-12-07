StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ABIO opened at $2.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.27. ARCA biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $2.59.

Institutional Trading of ARCA biopharma

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABIO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ARCA biopharma by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 53,279 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ARCA biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in ARCA biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ARCA biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in ARCA biopharma by 419.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 47,946 shares during the last quarter. 28.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ARCA biopharma

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment for COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

