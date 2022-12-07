Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Price Target Cut to $35.00

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $70.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 389.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $38.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Stoke Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Stoke Therapeutics Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ STOK opened at $7.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $281.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.51. Stoke Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $26.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Stoke Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOK. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output to design ASOs to precisely upregulate protein expression.

Featured Articles

