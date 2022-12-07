StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Stock Price Down 6.7%

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.02 and last traded at $10.23. Approximately 137,002 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,381,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STNE shares. Morgan Stanley cut StoneCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI raised StoneCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on StoneCo from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, StoneCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.64.

Get StoneCo alerts:

StoneCo Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.75 and a 200-day moving average of $9.93.

Institutional Trading of StoneCo

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $478.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.52 million. StoneCo had a positive return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 15.73%. As a group, analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STNE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 271.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 47,662 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 1,764.1% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 255,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 242,189 shares during the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About StoneCo

(Get Rating)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.