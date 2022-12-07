STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.28.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of STORE Capital to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.50 to $32.25 in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

STORE Capital Stock Performance

STOR stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $32.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,594. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.04. STORE Capital has a 1 year low of $24.48 and a 1 year high of $34.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

STORE Capital Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STORE Capital

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 141.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in STORE Capital by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in STORE Capital by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 50,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in STORE Capital by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in STORE Capital by 360.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,466,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in STORE Capital by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 417,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STORE Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.