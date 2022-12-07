Stratis One Day Volume Tops $7.92 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. During the last week, Stratis has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00002754 BTC on major exchanges. Stratis has a market capitalization of $66.65 million and $7.92 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,228.96 or 0.07302234 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001834 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00035590 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00078836 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00056817 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001315 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00009957 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00024683 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001403 BTC.
About Stratis
STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 143,808,705 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Stratis
