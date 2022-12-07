Substratum Achieves Market Cap of $325,960.05 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 7th. One Substratum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a market capitalization of $325,960.05 and $6.01 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded up 26.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00010928 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005944 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00036579 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00048509 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005869 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00021019 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.86 or 0.00236901 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003746 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.0008498 USD and is down -0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $37.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars.

