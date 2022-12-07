Summit Global Investments Has $28.01 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 558.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,479 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Summit Global Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $361.25. The stock had a trading volume of 224,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,872,954. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $441.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $350.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.97.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.