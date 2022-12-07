Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.05

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.05 and traded as low as $0.75. Summit Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.79, with a volume of 215,826 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Summit Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Summit Therapeutics Stock Up 33.3 %
The company has a market capitalization of $620.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.10.
About Summit Therapeutics
Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.
