Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.05

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.05 and traded as low as $0.75. Summit Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.79, with a volume of 215,826 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Summit Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Summit Therapeutics alerts:

Summit Therapeutics Stock Up 33.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $620.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Therapeutics

About Summit Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Summit Therapeutics by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 421,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 118,878 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $457,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 8.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.