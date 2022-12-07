Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $168.86.

SUI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sun Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Sun Communities to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on Sun Communities from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Sun Communities from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sun Communities

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 9,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 571.4% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 14,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

NYSE:SUI traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $141.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,727. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.65. Sun Communities has a one year low of $117.63 and a one year high of $211.79.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.71%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

