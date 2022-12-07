Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.323 per share on Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th.

Suzano has a dividend payout ratio of 8.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Suzano to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.2%.

Get Suzano alerts:

Suzano Stock Performance

Shares of SUZ stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $10.13. 94,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,701,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.23. Suzano has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $12.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average is $9.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Suzano

Several research firms recently issued reports on SUZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Suzano from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Bradesco Corretora lowered Suzano from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Suzano by 14.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Suzano in the second quarter worth $96,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Suzano by 301.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 8,280 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Suzano during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Suzano by 1,626.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 11,307 shares in the last quarter.

About Suzano

(Get Rating)

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Suzano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.