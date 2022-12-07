Sweat Economy Price Hits $0.0138 (SWEAT)

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 7th. Over the last week, Sweat Economy has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Sweat Economy token can currently be purchased for $0.0138 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sweat Economy has a market capitalization of $48.29 million and $2.93 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sweat Economy Profile

Sweat Economy’s genesis date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 21,936,568,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,506,885,124 tokens. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. The official message board for Sweat Economy is medium.com/sweat-economy. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sweat Economy’s official website is www.sweateconomy.com.

Buying and Selling Sweat Economy

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user. SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

