Sylogist (CVE:SYZ) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Sylogist Ltd. (CVE:SYZ – Get Rating) rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$15.33 and last traded at C$15.33. Approximately 16,544 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 64,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.99.

Separately, Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Sylogist from C$13.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.33. The stock has a market cap of C$366.39 million and a P/E ratio of 35.82.

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions, including accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

