Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 552,162 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 88,133 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Target worth $75,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter worth about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Target by 75.6% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Target during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.
Target Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.03. The company had a trading volume of 65,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,135,635. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $71.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.32. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $254.87.
Target Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.18%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.25.
Insider Activity at Target
In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Target Company Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.
