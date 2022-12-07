Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Shares Gap Up to $15.01

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.01, but opened at $15.50. Target Hospitality shares last traded at $15.26, with a volume of 1,114 shares changing hands.

Target Hospitality Stock Up 3.2 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.21. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TH. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,223,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after purchasing an additional 35,676 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 49,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Target Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth $1,506,000. Institutional investors own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 15,528 beds across 27 communities, which include 26 owned and 1 leased; and operates 1 community not owned or leased by the company.

