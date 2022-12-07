TClarke (LON:CTO) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $140.80

TClarke plc (LON:CTO – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 140.80 ($1.72) and traded as low as GBX 117 ($1.43). TClarke shares last traded at GBX 119 ($1.45), with a volume of 100,141 shares trading hands.

TClarke Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 119.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 140.42. The firm has a market cap of £52.81 million and a P/E ratio of 570.24.

About TClarke

TClarke plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, installation, integration, and maintenance of the mechanical and electrical systems and technologies in the United Kingdom. The company also provides mechanical and electrical contracting and related services to the construction industry and end users; and ICT services.

