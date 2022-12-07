TCW Special Purpose Acquisition (NYSE:TSPQ) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.01

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TSPQ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.01 and last traded at $10.01, with a volume of 1400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TCW Special Purpose Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition by 36.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition by 9.0% in the third quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 42,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TCW Special Purpose Acquisition

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in the technology, healthcare, and consumer products sectors.

