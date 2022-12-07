Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Purchased by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 1,133.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 140,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,185 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $4,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the second quarter worth $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the second quarter worth $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter worth $37,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 95.9% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Teck Resources by 67.7% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. 55.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on TECK shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$51.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Teck Resources to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.38.

Teck Resources Stock Down 1.4 %

TECK traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $36.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,327,501. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.10. Teck Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $24.72 and a 1 year high of $45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.35 and its 200 day moving average is $33.47.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 22.99%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0939 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 5.78%.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Further Reading

