Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ERIC. Oddo Bhf downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and set a SEK 60 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Price Performance

Shares of ERIC opened at $6.38 on Friday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $12.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 8.99%. Research analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ERIC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 2,162.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 33,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 32,373 shares during the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation lifted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.1% during the third quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 286,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 39,876 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the third quarter worth about $1,847,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 398.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,668,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932,251 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 113.4% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,325,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

