Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Trading Down 3.4%

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF – Get Rating) shares were down 3.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.30 and last traded at $2.30. Approximately 5,044 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 5,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on TELDF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland to €3.50 ($3.68) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays raised shares of Telefónica Deutschland from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland to €3.10 ($3.26) in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.33.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average is $2.56.
Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.
