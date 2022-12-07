TerraClassicUSD Price Reaches $0.0209 on Exchanges (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $204.60 million and $12.81 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0209 or 0.00000124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00078777 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00057177 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000376 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001329 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00009942 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00024834 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001403 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000280 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00005028 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000257 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile
TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,806,109,940 coins and its circulating supply is 9,805,469,070 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.
