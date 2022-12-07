Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Receives $278.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the forty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $278.43.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $374.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $6.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,681,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,869,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $211.51 and a 200-day moving average of $245.38. Tesla has a 12-month low of $166.18 and a 12-month high of $402.67. The company has a market capitalization of $548.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.91.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total value of $1,885,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,310,755.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total transaction of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,467,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,001,396,966.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total value of $1,885,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $11,310,755.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,119,001 shares of company stock worth $2,873,474,163. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 224.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. 43.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

