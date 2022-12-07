Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TEVA. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Institutional Trading of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 555.6% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 213.8% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter valued at $82,000. 46.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:TEVA traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $8.54. The stock had a trading volume of 184,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,379,975. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.62 and its 200 day moving average is $8.68. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $11.34.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 26.97% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.