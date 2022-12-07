The Bidvest Group (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Stock Price Down 0.8%

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY – Get Rating) dropped 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.55 and last traded at $25.75. Approximately 9,951 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 9,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.97.
The Bidvest Group Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.29.
The Bidvest Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.3151 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%.
About The Bidvest Group
The Bidvest Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in services, trading, and distribution businesses in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Bidvest Automotive, Bidvest Commercial Products, Bidvest Financial Services, Bidvest Freight, Bidvest Branded Products, Bidvest Services South Africa, Bidvest Services International, Bidvest Properties, and Bidvest Corporate and Investments.
