The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Announces $3.00 None Dividend

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) announced a None dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 3.00 per share on Friday, January 27th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

Buckle has raised its dividend by an average of 51.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Buckle has a payout ratio of 28.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Buckle to earn $5.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.9%.

Get Buckle alerts:

Buckle Price Performance

BKE traded up $0.76 on Wednesday, hitting $45.71. The company had a trading volume of 16,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,303. Buckle has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $51.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Buckle

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.01). Buckle had a return on equity of 67.25% and a net margin of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $332.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that Buckle will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 2,840.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Buckle by 58.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Buckle during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Buckle during the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Buckle during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 53.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Buckle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.