The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th.

The GDL Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years.

Get The GDL Fund alerts:

The GDL Fund Stock Performance

Shares of GDL stock opened at $7.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.91 and a 200-day moving average of $8.10. The GDL Fund has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $9.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at The GDL Fund

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The GDL Fund

In other The GDL Fund news, insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 201,591 shares of company stock worth $2,012,594.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in The GDL Fund by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 398,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of The GDL Fund by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The GDL Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of The GDL Fund by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 322,921 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 37,717 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The GDL Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

About The GDL Fund

(Get Rating)

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The GDL Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GDL Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.