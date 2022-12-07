The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Trading 4.8% Higher

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.98 and last traded at $11.98. 33,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,241,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wedbush raised shares of The GEO Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

The GEO Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.87.

Institutional Trading of The GEO Group

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.30). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $616.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEO. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 85.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award- winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

