The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.81 Per Share

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.81 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.

The Hanover Insurance Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 25.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. The Hanover Insurance Group has a payout ratio of 28.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect The Hanover Insurance Group to earn $9.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.8%.

Shares of THG stock traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $140.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.86 and a 200-day moving average of $138.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.70. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $123.36 and a 12-month high of $155.55.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 2,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total transaction of $380,127.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,299.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THG. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 14.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $209,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

