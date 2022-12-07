The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Holdings Increased by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 104.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,880 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HSY. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.63.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $52,744.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,895.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $3,161,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,839,332.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $52,744.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,895.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,574 shares of company stock worth $12,446,698. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE HSY traded up $2.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $235.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,449. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $228.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.97. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $179.89 and a 1-year high of $241.45.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

