The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (NASDAQ:CUBA) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.19

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.19 and traded as low as $3.96. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund shares last traded at $3.96, with a volume of 19,637 shares traded.
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average of $4.18.
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.174 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.
Institutional Trading of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 33,739 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. CSS LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 114,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 21,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 626,151 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 49,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.64% of the company’s stock.
About The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.
