The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGGEF) Stock Price Down 1.9%

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF – Get Rating) shares were down 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.27 and last traded at $9.65. Approximately 1,557 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 2,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.
The Sage Group Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.29.
About The Sage Group
The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Sage Group (SGGEF)
- Institutions Sell The Rallies In Toll Brothers Stock
- Low Beta, High Yield Campbell Soup Company Is Mmm Mmm Good
- How to Play Apple and Amazon Heading in 2023
- Ulta Issues A Beautiful FY Outlook, But Is the Stock A Buy Now?
- Should The Bancorp Make Your Small-Cap Watchlist for 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.