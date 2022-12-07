The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp cut its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,547,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 902,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 6.97% of Travelers Companies worth $2,798,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DCM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $649,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 142,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,055,000 after acquiring an additional 33,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 253.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,348,000 after acquiring an additional 69,033 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.5 %

TRV stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.50. The stock had a trading volume of 13,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,583. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.65 and a 1-year high of $191.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $44.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.99.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.14). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $2,422,202.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,683,546.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $2,422,202.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,683,546.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $1,267,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,540,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,485 shares of company stock worth $14,105,670. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.33.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.